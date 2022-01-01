Suspect connected to January homicide in Ferndale arrested

The Ferndale Police Department, with the assistance of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Ogden Police Department, have arrested Kimberly Trujillo Mendoza. According to a March 14 City of Ferndale press release, the arrest of Trujillo Mendoza is in connection with the homicide of Jose Esquivel Hernandez, who was shot on Jan. 23 outside a…
