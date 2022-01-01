Suspect in custody after shooting of WCSO deputies

Joel B. Young, 60, charged with first-degree attempted murder By Claudia Murphy Bellingham Police Department PIO On Thursday, Feb 10 at approximately 4:17 p.m., Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of the 3000 block of Green Valley Drive in Maple falls for a shots fired call. According to a press release from PIO…

