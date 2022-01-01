Suspect in Ferndale homicide found dead in California

By Bill Helm [email protected] On July 9, Ferndale Police detectives received information that Todd Andersen, the suspect in the recent homicide on Portal Way in Ferndale, had been found dead in Northern California. According to a July 11 press release from City of Ferndale Communications Officer Riley Sweeney, Andersen allegedly sent an email to a family…
