Suspect in Ferndale homicide found dead in California

By Bill Helm [email protected] On July 9, Ferndale Police detectives received information that Todd Andersen, the suspect in the recent homicide on Portal Way in Ferndale, had been found dead in Northern California. According to a July 11 press release from City of Ferndale Communications Officer Riley Sweeney, Andersen allegedly sent an email to a family…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now