Sylvia Joan Umbaugh (Kershaw) born Feb. 11, 1938 to Eva Kershaw in Liverpool, England, passed away Friday, Sept. 10 in Bellingham at the age of 83.

Sylvia as a young woman boldly moved from England to New York in 1959. There she met and fell in love with Samuel J. Umbaugh.

Their adventures included moving to Las Vegas, Colorado, Spokane and eventually Bellingham.

Our mom devoted her life to her children and grandchildren. She was a bright spot in everyone’s day that she interacted with.

Sylvia was a longtime member at the Bellingham Athletic Club, where she enjoyed swimming with her adult children and grandchildren.

She was a great listener who was always willing to discuss people’s lives with them and to offer encouragement and support. If you had a problem, she was a great place to go to.

Sylvia had a great love for singing, dancing, classic cinema and was known for her captivating spirit, vivacious energy, and infectious laughter. She always knew how to have fun.

Sylvia is preceded in death by her mother Eva and husband Sam.

She is survived by son Dave (wife Karlene), daughter Karen Monroe (husband Dave), son Phil (wife Stacy), son Norm (wife Marlo) and son Glenn (wife Charmaine), numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Enterprise Cemetery in Ferndale at 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 4 followed by a celebration of life gathering from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bloedel Donovan Recreation Center next to Lake Whatcom in Bellingham.

In appreciation of mom’s flamboyant life and style, the family is suggesting wearing bright colors rather that the traditional black if you wish.

You are invited to celebrate a life well lived by an incredible woman, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to everyone her life touched.

The family is deeply appreciative of the services provided by the Silverado Memory Care Community.

Sylvia (mom) will always be remember and will live in our hearts forever.

Please share your thoughts and memories of Sylvia online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com.