BOTHELL — On Friday, April 10, Washington 1st District Congresswoman Suzan DelBene applauded the Internal Revenue Service for extending the 2019 federal tax filing and payment deadline for tax-exempt organizations, such as nonprofits, hospitals and universities, from May 15 to July 15. DelBene had earlier led a letter to the IRS calling for these changes…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now