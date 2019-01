Horizon MS student’s flower art among cover finalists WHATCOM — The county library system celebrates talented young artists in the community with a reception for the 2018 Whatcomics exhibit and publication. All are invited to the Lynden Library, 216 Fourth St., from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5. Since 2007, teens have submitted amazing…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now