By Bill Helm Once upon a time, Veterans Day was known as Armistice Day. Proclaimed by President Woodrow Wilson in November 1919, plans for the first holiday included parades, public meetings, and a brief work-break beginning at 11 a.m. In 1954, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day. For those who may not realize, the difference…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now