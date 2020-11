Dairy cattle will join other stock in Jansen barn, kids area will be added next year By Brent Lindquist [email protected] LYNDEN — Clayton Tjoelker, Mitchell Kornelis and TJ Timmermans are all newly minted members of the Northwest Washington Fair Board, according to Fair Manager Chris Pickering. The three were elected Nov. 2 at the Board’s…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now