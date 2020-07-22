Three sports shifted to spring

WIAA decides no fall football, volleyball or girls soccer By Hailey Palmer and Calvin Bratt Ferndale Record staff   WHATCOM — Statewide, the usual fall sports of high school football, volleyball and girls soccer will instead be played next spring, due to ongoing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association decided Tuesday, July…

