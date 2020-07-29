Three Whatcom students admitted to military schools

BOTHELL — First District Congresswoman Suzan DelBene announces that 16 high school graduates from northwest Washington have accepted appointments to the four U.S. military service academies. Every year, DelBene has the privilege of nominating a limited number of students to the Air Force Academy, Naval Academy, Military Academy and Merchant Marine Academy. Her selections this…
