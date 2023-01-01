Time to stop crooks from scamming jobless benefits

Three years after crooks stole billions in unemployment insurance (UI) funds, federal and state officials are scrambling to retrieve the money which was directed to the jobless and plug leaks in their systems. According to a recent Wall Street Journal editorial, the General Accounting Office (GAO) estimates taxpayers underwrote $60 billion in fraudulent payments from…

