Toni Jefferson fills vacant director No. 3 position

Ferndale School Board votes during Feb. 21 special meeting after interviewing four candidates By Sarah McCauley Staff Reporter FERNDALE — On Feb. 21, the Ferndale School Board voted 4-to-0 to appoint Toni Jefferson as the newest board member. Jefferson fills the district’s director No. 3 position, which was vacated in November 2022 when Jessie Deardorff…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Opt-out preferences
- Log in