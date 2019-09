FERNDALE — At long last, there’s a new tenant in the old Cost Cutter building. Tractor Supply Company will have a ribbon-cutting and welcome event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, at the new Ferndale location at 1750 LaBounty Dr., Suite 103. That will also serve as a sort of soft opening…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now