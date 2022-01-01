Transparency isn’t just a catchphrase

Sunshine Week: Open Government is Good Government Sunshine Week is a national initiative spearheaded in 2005 by the News Leaders Association. The reason for Sunshine Week is to educate the public about the importance of open government and the dangers of excessive and unnecessary secrecy. When I think of open government, when I think of transparency, the first person…
