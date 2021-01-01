Trapping for bug pests begins

Citizens asked to again help against Asian giant hornet in Whatcom OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Agriculture has begun its annual hunt for pests that threaten the state’s environment and agricultural industry. Trappers set thousands of traps statewide to monitor for the introduction or spread of over 130 invasive pests and diseases, including…
