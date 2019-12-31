Trenton DeJong

Trenton M. DeJong, born Feb. 8, 1936, went to meet Jesus on Dec. 26, 2019.

Trent was born in South Dakota, raised in Lynden, came to Grand Rapids, Michigan, to attend Calvin College and stayed.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara; children Christopher DeJong, Robin Holbrook (Mark), Wendy Bray (David) and Joseph Reynolds (Pat); eight grandchildren, Nicholaas Holbrook (Tracy), Seanna Johnson (Steve), Alyssa De-Rose (Dan), Amy Pearson (Parker) Katherine Jenkins (Dustin), Jordan Reynolds, Kelly DeJong, Meghan DeJong; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters Carol DeJong and Marilyn Glover (Roy) and brother Rod DeJong (Carol), and many nieces and nephews.

Trent and his wife spent many wonderful years as Prison Fellowship volunteers leading worship services at the Kent County jail. Trent was an accomplished carpenter and woodworker, building houses in the Forest Hills area for various builders, especially John Merchant Builders. His pride and joy was building the clubhouse at Saskatoon Golf Course. Trent and Barbara for many years led a family camp each summer at Crystal Conference Center on beautiful Crystal Lake in Frankfort, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate contributions to Cascade Christian Church, 2829 Thornapple River Dr. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546, for Crystal Conference Center.

Services will be at noon Friday, Jan., 3, 2020, in Ada Bible Church-Kentwood campus, 2045 68th St. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to the service. Lunch will be served immediately following.

Cremation services are by Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Services of Plymouth, Michigan.