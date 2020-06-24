Tribune, Record offering matching grant funds

  Local businesses struggling to recover from the pandemic will have another tool in hand to help them.   The Lynden Tribune and Ferndale Record are offering a dollar-for-dollar marketing grant program available to businesses to help them get people back inside their doors and buying products and services.   We have up to $100,000 in grants available,…

Email Brent at [email protected]