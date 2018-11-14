Two races to hand recount

42nd District state legislative contests all deeply divided By Calvin Bratt [email protected] WHATCOM — Two state 42nd Legislative District races are so close that votes will be hand recounted. For now, just 72 votes and 0.1 percentage points separate Republican incumbent senator Doug Ericksen from Democratic challenger Pinky Vargas, while Republican incumbent representative Luanne Van…

