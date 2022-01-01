Two teams win club championships

By Connor J. Benintendi [email protected] Two club fastpitch softball teams made up of Whatcom County athletes won major tournament championships this past Sunday, July 10. An 18u team, the Northwest Sidewinders Gold team won the USA state championship, platinum division in Shelton, Washington. Even though the team is based out of Seattle, it is comprised…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Opt-out preferences
- Log in