U.S. Bank grants $25K to Whatcom Literacy Council

Successful employment and self-sufficiency through literacy  BELLINGHAM — The Whatcom Literacy Council, has received a $25,000 grant from U.S. Bank that will be used to empower adults to achieve their goals and improve their lives through literacy. According to an April 21 press release, the Whatcom Literacy Council works with trained volunteers to offer free services to…

