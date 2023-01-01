Unofficial 2023 primary election results

The following are the unofficial results of this year’s primary election in Whatcom County. With nearly 160,000 registered voters in Whatcom County, 56,451 votes have been counted as of 8:02 p.m. Aug. 2, the Whatcom County Election Division reported. The next ballot count is expected to be released at approximately 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7. At this time,…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Opt-out preferences
- Log in