Veterans Day 2022: Honoring all who served

The following is submissions for the annual Veterans Day publication from veterans who served their country and reside in Whatcom County. Nick Laninga Home: Lynden Branch: U.S. Army Rank: Staff sergeant (E-6) Served: 1965-1971 About Nick: Niekolaas H. (Nick) Laninga served from 1965-1971 in the United States Army reserve. Nick did his basic training at…
