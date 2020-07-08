‘Vigil for Our Lives is Saturday

Event is intended as a ‘recharge’ while keeping advocacy momentum going from recent efforts By Brent Lindquist [email protected] FERNDALE ­— Harmony DeVaney has attended four Black Lives Matter marches recently, and in planning their own advocacy effort in Ferndale, she and her friends decided to do something a little different. “The Lynden (march) kind of…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now