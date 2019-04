WHATCOM ­— Valeri Wade leads incumbent Theresa Sygitowicz by about 1,150 votes in the Whatcom Conservation District supervisor election. Unofficial preliminary results have been updated since the March 26 election. Posted online are 2,588 votes for Wade and 1,436 for Sygitowicz. Seventy-eight ballots were disqualified and not counted for various reason, such has having no…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now