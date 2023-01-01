WALK IN THEIR SHOES: Vista Counselor Bryce Zofkie

FERNDALE — Before classes began at Vista Middle School one April morning, school counselor Bryce Zofkie was already meeting one-on-one with a couple of her students. Zofkie provided a comfortable space for these students to start their day, gently smiling and asking follow-up questions as the students talked about their family, their friendships, and their…
