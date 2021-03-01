Washington State Sen. Erickson dead at 52

42nd District Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale, died Friday. He was 52. Washington Senate Republican Caucus announced Ericksen’s death Saturday afternoon in a press release. According to the press release, Ericksen’s family released the following statement: “We are heartbroken to share that our husband and father passed away on Friday, Dec. 17. Please keep our family in…
