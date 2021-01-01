WCC campaign raises $2.5 million

Begun before the pandemic, the fundraising greatly helps now in it BELLINGHAM — The Whatcom Community College Foundation has concluded its Igniting Futures campaign, successfully raising $2.5 million for scholarships and college programs. While the campaign began before the COVID-19 pandemic, the funds raised have had a direct and positive impact helping ensure students achieve…
