WCC names Barry Robinson new VP for instruction

BELLINGHAM — Barry Robinson has joined Whatcom Community College (WCC) as vice president for instruction. Robinson joined WCC on March 28, coming from Seattle Central College where he served as executive dean of healthcare and human services. Before his teaching career at the community college and university levels, he was engaged in clinical research at…
