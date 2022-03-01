WCLS closes branches Friday

DUE TO HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS WHATCOM — Due to hazardous driving conditions, all Whatcom County Library System locations are closed Friday, Dec. 23. All WCLS branches will be closed for the holidays Saturday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 26. Online content, including books, magazines, how-to videos and streaming movies, is always available at wcls.org/digital-content….
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Opt-out preferences
- Log in