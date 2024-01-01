WCLS closes libraries due to weather, road conditions

WHATCOM — Because of weather and road conditions countywide, all Whatcom County Library System locations are closed Wednesday, Jan. 17. Closures include today’s bookmobile stop in Birch Bay and WCLS’s Administrative Services building on Northwest Drive. Online services at wcls.org are available. Unstaffed Library Express locations at 5205 Northwest Drive, Point Roberts Library and Sumas Library remain open…
