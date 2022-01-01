WCLS program features Bellingham author’s acclaimed memoir

WHATCOM — Whatcom County Library System’s fourth annual Read & Share features Bellingham author Clyde W. Ford’s award-winning memoir, Think Black. It is a vivid portrayal of the intersection between technology and race and the tension between a trailblazing father and rebellious son. Borrow the book or eAudiobook from the library. Then register for Oct. 8-Nov. 10…

