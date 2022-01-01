WCSO Crisis Negotiation Team hosts annual training event

WCSO Det. Robinson elected WSHNA president WHATCOM — The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) recently hosted the 36th annual training seminar for the Western States Hostage Negotiators’ Association (WSHNA) at Semiahmoo Resort in Blaine. This annual seminar is the main training event for Crisis Negotiators. WCSO last hosted the event in 2009. Approximately 300…
