WCSO deputies shot in February to return to active duty

WHATCOM – On Feb. 10, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Deputies Jay Thompson and Ryan Rathbun responded to a neighborhood dispute in the Kendall area. While investigating the dispute, both deputies were shot in the head by an armed suspect. Since then, Dep. Rathbun and Thompson have each undergone numerous medical procedures and treatments and have recently been evaluated and cleared to…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Opt-out preferences
- Log in