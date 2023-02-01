Whatcom Community College hosts Learning with Leaders event

WHATCOM — On Oct. 27, Whatcom Community College welcomed more than 150 local high school students to its campus for its inaugural Learning with Leaders event. This event was put on by FuturesNW, a nonprofit committed to supporting students from underserved communities achieve their career and college dreams. High school students were given the opportunity…

