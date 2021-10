By Brenda Dunford Contributing writer WHATCOM — On Sept. 18, Whatcom County’s 4-H livestock judging teams competed at state in Puyallup. A 4-H (or FFA) judging contest is a contest where youth are the judges. Each youth is presented with a class of four animals to evaluate and place in an order of best-to-worst. The…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now