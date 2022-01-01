Whatcom County Championships tournament

Girls golf teams from around the county participated in the Whatcom County Championships on Thursday, April 14. Golfers from Lynden, Lynden Christian, Ferndale, Meridian, Nooksack Valley, Mount Baker, Blaine, Squalicum, Sehome and Bellingham all competed at the 9-hole event. Full photo gallery available at lyndentribune.com/sports Team scores: 1. Sehome – 257 2. Nooksack Valley…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Cookie Policy (US)
- Log in