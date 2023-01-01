Whatcom County Council to receive Justice Project Needs Assessment report

BELLINGHAM – At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Justice Project Planning Team will present the Stakeholder Advisory Committee’s (SAC) Justice Project Needs Assessment report to the Whatcom County Council. The report establishes a vision, values, and goals for the criminal legal system in Whatcom County and makes recommendations to address the community’s public health, safety,…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Opt-out preferences
- Log in