Whatcom County Farmers seek solutions for water management

Whatcom Family Farmers agrees with the mayors of five Whatcom cities, who are expressing their concerns about the Washington Department of Ecology’s troubling efforts to promote a harmful legal action against local water users, rather than support an inclusive, collaborative process to reach comprehensive solutions.  In a June 14 letter to Ecology director Laura Watson,…

