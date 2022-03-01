UPDATE: Whatcom County Library System delays Wednesday, Dec. 21 openings

WHATCOM COUNTY — Whatcom County Library System branches will have delayed openings on Wednesday, Dec. 21 because of road conditions. Currently, staff plan to open county library buildings at noon; openings may be further delayed based on local conditions. Updates will be announced, if needed. The administrative building on Northwest Drive will open at 10 a.m….
