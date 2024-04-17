WHATCOM COUNTY NEWS BRIEFS: April 17, 2024

Lynden’s Bible quiz group finishes second in competition LYNDEN — On Saturday, April 6, CrossPoint Bible Quizzers received second place at district finals in Port Orchard. CrossPoint Bible Quizzers are a brand-new team in Lynden. Kristen Depew, a sophomore, received the top quizzer of the year award and was voted most inspirational quizzer. Antonio Vasquez,…

