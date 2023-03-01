Whatcom County News Briefs: Dec. 13, 2023

Repair of BTC campus center added to budget BELLINGHAM — On Dec. 7, the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges approved a request for emergency repair funding for Bellingham Technical College’s Campus Center Building. With the board’s approval, the project is now first on the college system’s prioritized 2024 capital budget request to…
