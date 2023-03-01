Whatcom County News Briefs: Dec. 20, 2023

Gov. Inslee appoints new member to State Parks and Recreation Commission OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed Scott Merriman of Thurston County as the newest member of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission. The Commission is made up of seven citizen members appointed by the governor. Commissioners are responsible for guiding the policies…
