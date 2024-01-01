WHATCOM COUNTY NEWS BRIEFS: Jan. 10, 2024

WCC Board meets Wednesday WHATCOM — The Board of Trustees of Whatcom Community College, District No. 21 will hold its January meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10. The meeting will be held at WCC Campus, 237 W Kellogg Road, Bellingham, at Laidlaw Building, Room 143. The agenda packet for the meeting is at https://www.whatcom.edu/about-wcc/college-leadership/board-of-trustees/trustee-meetings-minutes. Boards…
