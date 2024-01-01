WHATCOM COUNTY NEWS BRIEFS: Jan. 24, 2024

Farm Forestry Association announces annual tree sale WHATCOM — The Whatcom County Farm Forestry Association has announced its annual tree sale, with pre-sale orders from Feb. 1 through March 14 at wafarmforestry.com/Whatcom. Whatcom County Farm Forestry Association is affiliated with the Washington Farm Forestry Association, the voice for small forest landowners, which own about half…
