WHATCOM COUNTY NEWS BRIEFS: Jan. 31, 2024

Gonzaga University announced fall 2023 president’s, dean’s lists SPOKANE — The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University president’s list for fall semester 2023: Ferndale resident Kennedy McLaurin and Lynden resident Tara Hollander. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be on the president’s list. The following local residents…
