WHATCOM COUNTY NEWS BRIEFS: May 8, 2024

Candidate filing week through May 10 The opportunity to become a candidate for office during Washington’s 2024 elections opened Monday. During candidate filing week, candidacies can be declared until 5 p.m. Friday, May 10, for any of the more than 400 federal, state, judicial, legislative, county, and other offices scheduled for 2024 elections. Candidates are encouraged to…
