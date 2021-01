Ferndale median price now $455,450; most communities’ number rises WHATCOM — The county’s median home sales price in 2020 recorded its third double-digit percentage increase in five years, rising 10.5% to $442,000. The countywide median home sales price has soared $200,000 (82.6%) since the last yearly decline in 2011, according to Troy Muljat, managing broker…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now