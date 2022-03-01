Whatcom READS announces community programs and conversations that explore 2023 book selection, The Cold Millions by Jess Walter 

WHATCOM – The 2023 Whatcom READS selection is the propulsive historical saga The Cold Millions by Spokane-based author Jess Walter. An intimate exploration of love, family, betrayal and loyalty, The Cold Millions presents a wide range of discussion and event opportunities leading up to the March 2-4, in-person author events. Visit whatcomreads.org to learn more about The Cold Millions, author…

