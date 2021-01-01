Whatcom sees biggest COVID surge since January

Unvaccinated people comprise most of current case counts By Brent Lindquist [email protected] WHATCOM — The Delta variant of COVID-19 is causing a surge in virus cases not seen since the height of the January surge, according to Erika Lautenbach, director of the Whatcom County Health Department. Lautenbach held a joint press conference on Friday, Aug….
