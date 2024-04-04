After a recent battle with cancer, Wilbert Thom DeVries, 64, passed with peace into glory on April 12, 2024. Will was born with a smile on his face on Nov. 1, 1959, in Escondido, CA. His parents, Jan and Sharlene DeVries, baptized him as the first baby in their new church in San Diego. The family moved to Lynden in 1960. Will attended Ebenezer Christian School and Lynden Christian High School.

Will was friendly and generous with a big heart, as well as an unconventional soul who loved adventure and fun and was always willing to try different things. There are many stories that reflect his adventures (and misadventures) over the years. Many of his weekends were spent outdoors, camping, fishing and hiking, and he passed these loves on to his children Zachary and Alexis. He also loved animals and had many critters over the years. The family never knew when a new pet would show up at home.

Will enjoyed fast cars and motorcycles. He had four Plymouth Road Runners in his early years of driving. Each one has its own story. He also loved to ride motorcycles and was looking forward to a motorcycle trip with his son to the Grand Canyon.

Will worked in his younger years on farms and then in construction for most of his adult life. Everyone liked to work with Willie as he was a fun and likable guy.

Will is survived by his children Zach and Lexi, partner Tami Gee-Hardy, parents Jan and Sharlene, his brothers Frank (Marilyn), Ivan (Trista) and sisters Bev (Daryl) Sterk and Darlene (Chris) VanStaalduinen, along with a multitude of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will hold a private celebration of life later this month.